Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle52.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room65.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Measurements
Front track69.7 in.
Curb weight6783 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Angle of approach24.3 degrees
Maximum payload4720 lbs.
Angle of departure26.7 degrees
Length249.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity15450 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height78.4 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
