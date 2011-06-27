Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle52.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.1 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track69.7 in.
Curb weight6783 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Angle of approach24.3 degrees
Maximum payload4720 lbs.
Angle of departure26.7 degrees
Length249.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity15450 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height78.4 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
