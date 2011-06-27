Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Amazing Truck snowtime , 09/13/2004 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Have a Ram 3500 HO diesel. In a word the truck is phenomenal. It drives like a 1/2 ton, it's comfortable, reliable, has great looks (I recommend the sport package), and has unbelievable power. I live in snow country and it drives through snow (no matter how deep) like it's not there. I actually pulled 2 (yes, two) trucks out that were both stuck in the snow (an older dodge and a ford), and my 3500 pulled them both out together! As if all of this isn't enough, I average about 14 mpg around town and always get over 20 mpg on the highway (makes you think the fuel gauge is stuck). The Big 3 all make good trucks - but none better than this one. Report Abuse

Best of the best bugsey829 , 01/27/2015 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Had my 04 for 3.5 years now. Have had to replace 3 lights (1-fog, 1 headlight and 1 brake light) and the lift pump. Replaced my Michelins with Bridgestones and am still "paying" for them. Cost me almost 5 mpg. Still get 22+ , but the 28 @ 62 mph was pretty sweet. She loves 75 and 80 , but you better have deep pockets , 17 mpg empty 10.5 pulling fully enclosd car trailer. Bought it when I retired hoping it would easily outlast me. So far so good .

Dodge Quality Built Trucks Bob Schuhl , 04/08/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck so i could transport everyone in the household in one vehicle instead of two. This truck is also able to do the work that i need it to do. This truck rides like a dream you would never think a one ton truck could ride so good. My old 1988 half ton Dodge didn't ride as good.

dependible Eugene Dzyuba , 05/14/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful great truck does a great job on fuel economy averaging 20 plus miles per gallon and maintence is a big plus oil change every 15000 miles verses competition 3000 miles never gave me any trouble very reliable and power is also very important it has more power than compatition but i wouldn't mind having more power