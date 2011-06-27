  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,355
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,355
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,355
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,355
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle48.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,355
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,355
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,355
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,355
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,355
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,355
Front head room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.1 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,355
Front track69.4 in.
Curb weight6332 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Angle of approach25.1 degrees
Maximum payload5170 lbs.
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity15750 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height78.8 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,355
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,355
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,355
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,355
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles