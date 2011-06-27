  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,330
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,330
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle51.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,330
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,330
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,330
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,330
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Front head room40.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Front track70.3 in.
Gross weight11000 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.48 cd.
Angle of approach30.4 degrees
Maximum payload4750 lbs.
Angle of departure29.3 degrees
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity14300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.8 in.
Wheel base154.7 in.
Width93.5 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel/Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,330
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,330
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles