Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

best truck Snuffy , 06/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Have wanted one since they came out. Pulls well I love my truck, really like the Cummings motor. I am toldly sold on the truck and the motor Dodge really has the better idea with this one Report Abuse

Some Truck! Falconspeed , 10/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Not the greatest truck, but good enough! Report Abuse

DODGE 3500 M KRICKHAHN , 10/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful PLENTY OF POWER, DODGE SHOULD INVEST IN BIGGER EXHAST AND OFFER SOME OF THE GOOD STUFF LIKE A CHIP, AND GAUAGES FOR THE EXHAST TEMP, AND BOOST ETC. OTHER THEN THAT I WAS HOPING FOR BETTER MPG ON THE HIGHWAY EMPTY. BEST I GOT W/ 410 REAR END WAS 10-17 MPG RUNNING AT 65 MPH 2300 RPM. I DO PULL A 37 FT GOOSE NECK 12,000 GVW GOT 11 MPG CAN'T BEAT THAT. Report Abuse