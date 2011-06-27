  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(0%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best truck

Snuffy, 06/18/2002
Have wanted one since they came out. Pulls well I love my truck, really like the Cummings motor. I am toldly sold on the truck and the motor Dodge really has the better idea with this one

Some Truck!

Falconspeed, 10/28/2002
Not the greatest truck, but good enough!

DODGE 3500

M KRICKHAHN, 10/12/2002
PLENTY OF POWER, DODGE SHOULD INVEST IN BIGGER EXHAST AND OFFER SOME OF THE GOOD STUFF LIKE A CHIP, AND GAUAGES FOR THE EXHAST TEMP, AND BOOST ETC. OTHER THEN THAT I WAS HOPING FOR BETTER MPG ON THE HIGHWAY EMPTY. BEST I GOT W/ 410 REAR END WAS 10-17 MPG RUNNING AT 65 MPH 2300 RPM. I DO PULL A 37 FT GOOSE NECK 12,000 GVW GOT 11 MPG CAN'T BEAT THAT.

My Truck

OrneryCowboy, 12/17/2002
This is my first Dodge and I sure like it too. It pulls good and is made well, I am sure I will buy another Dodge pick-up but not for many years as this one will last along time.

