Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
best truck
Have wanted one since they came out. Pulls well I love my truck, really like the Cummings motor. I am toldly sold on the truck and the motor Dodge really has the better idea with this one
Some Truck!
Not the greatest truck, but good enough!
DODGE 3500
PLENTY OF POWER, DODGE SHOULD INVEST IN BIGGER EXHAST AND OFFER SOME OF THE GOOD STUFF LIKE A CHIP, AND GAUAGES FOR THE EXHAST TEMP, AND BOOST ETC. OTHER THEN THAT I WAS HOPING FOR BETTER MPG ON THE HIGHWAY EMPTY. BEST I GOT W/ 410 REAR END WAS 10-17 MPG RUNNING AT 65 MPH 2300 RPM. I DO PULL A 37 FT GOOSE NECK 12,000 GVW GOT 11 MPG CAN'T BEAT THAT.
My Truck
This is my first Dodge and I sure like it too. It pulls good and is made well, I am sure I will buy another Dodge pick-up but not for many years as this one will last along time.
