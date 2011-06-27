  1. Home
Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$2,238 - $4,665
CLEMDOGG, 08/20/2003
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have this truck with the inline 6 diesel engine in it. All i have to say is this truck can tow what other trucks cant!. the maximum trailer weight rating for this truck is 17,500lbs, i currently tow a 50 foot Featherlite 5th wheel trailer with my truck and it weighs 21,500lbs full. i put on over 100000 miles on my truck a year driving from ontario to texas to race what i got in the trailer. this truck had almost a million miles on it and it has the original engine/ tranny! and it pulls the trailer (I find) effortlessly on the highwy with my 6 speed manual. BUY A CUMMINS DIESEL

