  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Curb weight5742 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload4750.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.
Width93.5 in.
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles