Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm245 hp @ 4000 rpm245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.46.4 ft.51.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.no39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.no66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.no31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.no67.7 in.
Measurements
Length244.1 in.224.1 in.244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.9100 lbs.9000 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.10500 lbs.10500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.1 in.8.6 in.
Height72.8 in.77.4 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base154.7 in.134.7 in.154.7 in.
Width93.5 in.93.5 in.93.5 in.
Curb weightno5742 lbs.no
Maximum payloadno4750.0 lbs.no
