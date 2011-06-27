  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle51.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.
Measurements
Length244.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Curb weight5940 lbs.
Gross weight11000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload5060.0 lbs.
Wheel base154.7 in.
Width93.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Metallic Red
