Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Curb weight5254 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height73.0 in.
Maximum payload5246.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.
Width93.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Metallic Red
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Black
