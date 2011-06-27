  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Ram Pickup 3500
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 3500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,310 - $2,757
Used Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Review

JSKLMCO, 05/17/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very comfortable and spacious. Fun to drive and eas to handle. Rides very smooth, not hard or tight.

Report Abuse

Outstanding Truck

M Ellis, 12/04/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been by far the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. At 125K miles there have been zero mechanical failures. The Cummins diesel is a joy to drive, smooth and powerful with excellent fuel economy - 20+ mpg on highway, 15 mpg carrying a very large truck camper. It pulls large trailers like a breeze. The truck is mechanically still like new. The split bench seats with the fold- down console are extremely comfortable, it is far more pleasurable to drive on a long trip than our similar 2001 Ford F-250 with captain's chairs. The only problem I have had so far is cosmetic, the paint is beginning to pimple and crack from Dodge's poor primer system.

Report Abuse

Nice Truck

tmaas, 11/18/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very comfortable truck. Good eye level, sits up nice and high, feels powerful, makes you feel in control, handles good, good power for a 3500, also good fuel economy for a 3500.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 3500s for sale

Related Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles