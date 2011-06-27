Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

M Ellis , 12/04/2004

This has been by far the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. At 125K miles there have been zero mechanical failures. The Cummins diesel is a joy to drive, smooth and powerful with excellent fuel economy - 20+ mpg on highway, 15 mpg carrying a very large truck camper. It pulls large trailers like a breeze. The truck is mechanically still like new. The split bench seats with the fold- down console are extremely comfortable, it is far more pleasurable to drive on a long trip than our similar 2001 Ford F-250 with captain's chairs. The only problem I have had so far is cosmetic, the paint is beginning to pimple and crack from Dodge's poor primer system.