Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4000 rpm230 hp @ 4000 rpm230 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle51.9 ft.51.3 ft.51.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.66.8 in.66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.67.7 in.67.7 in.
Measurements
Length244.0 in.244.0 in.244.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.9200 lbs.9200 lbs.
Curb weight5493 lbs.5849 lbs.5493 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.11000 lbs.10500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.8.6 in.
Height72.8 in.77.2 in.72.8 in.
Maximum payload5007.0 lbs.5151.0 lbs.5007.0 lbs.
Wheel base154.7 in.154.7 in.154.7 in.
Width93.5 in.93.5 in.93.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Colorado Red
  • Colorado Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
