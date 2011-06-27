Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,379
|$2,779
|$3,490
|Clean
|$1,230
|$2,479
|$3,124
|Average
|$932
|$1,880
|$2,391
|Rough
|$635
|$1,280
|$1,658
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,313
|$2,647
|$3,324
|Clean
|$1,171
|$2,361
|$2,975
|Average
|$888
|$1,790
|$2,277
|Rough
|$604
|$1,220
|$1,579
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,758
|$2,207
|Clean
|$779
|$1,568
|$1,975
|Average
|$590
|$1,189
|$1,512
|Rough
|$402
|$810
|$1,049
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,018
|$2,051
|$2,577
|Clean
|$908
|$1,830
|$2,306
|Average
|$688
|$1,388
|$1,765
|Rough
|$468
|$945
|$1,224
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,202
|$2,030
|$2,445
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,811
|$2,188
|Average
|$813
|$1,373
|$1,675
|Rough
|$553
|$935
|$1,162
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$2,054
|$2,580
|Clean
|$909
|$1,833
|$2,310
|Average
|$689
|$1,389
|$1,768
|Rough
|$469
|$946
|$1,226
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,781
|$2,148
|Clean
|$937
|$1,589
|$1,923
|Average
|$710
|$1,205
|$1,472
|Rough
|$483
|$821
|$1,021
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$737
|$1,486
|$1,866
|Clean
|$657
|$1,326
|$1,670
|Average
|$498
|$1,005
|$1,278
|Rough
|$339
|$685
|$887
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,142
|$2,303
|$2,891
|Clean
|$1,019
|$2,054
|$2,587
|Average
|$772
|$1,558
|$1,980
|Rough
|$526
|$1,061
|$1,373
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,825
|$2,292
|Clean
|$807
|$1,628
|$2,051
|Average
|$612
|$1,235
|$1,570
|Rough
|$417
|$841
|$1,089