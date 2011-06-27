  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Appraisal value

1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,379$2,779$3,490
Clean$1,230$2,479$3,124
Average$932$1,880$2,391
Rough$635$1,280$1,658
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,313$2,647$3,324
Clean$1,171$2,361$2,975
Average$888$1,790$2,277
Rough$604$1,220$1,579
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$873$1,758$2,207
Clean$779$1,568$1,975
Average$590$1,189$1,512
Rough$402$810$1,049
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,018$2,051$2,577
Clean$908$1,830$2,306
Average$688$1,388$1,765
Rough$468$945$1,224
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,202$2,030$2,445
Clean$1,072$1,811$2,188
Average$813$1,373$1,675
Rough$553$935$1,162
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,019$2,054$2,580
Clean$909$1,833$2,310
Average$689$1,389$1,768
Rough$469$946$1,226
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,050$1,781$2,148
Clean$937$1,589$1,923
Average$710$1,205$1,472
Rough$483$821$1,021
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$737$1,486$1,866
Clean$657$1,326$1,670
Average$498$1,005$1,278
Rough$339$685$887
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,142$2,303$2,891
Clean$1,019$2,054$2,587
Average$772$1,558$1,980
Rough$526$1,061$1,373
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$905$1,825$2,292
Clean$807$1,628$2,051
Average$612$1,235$1,570
Rough$417$841$1,089
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,589 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,589 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,589 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $483 to $2,148, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.