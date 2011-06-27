  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4000 rpm230 hp @ 4000 rpm230 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.45.4 ft.45.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room65.8 in.65.8 in.65.8 in.
Front shoulder room66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Measurements
Length224.3 in.224.3 in.224.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.9600 lbs.9200 lbs.
Curb weight5212 lbs.5212 lbs.5614 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.9.8 in.11.0 in.
Height75.9 in.73.4 in.78.7 in.
Maximum payload5288.0 lbs.5288.0 lbs.4886.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.134.7 in.134.7 in.
Width93.5 in.93.5 in.93.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
See Ram Pickup 3500 InventorySee Ram Pickup 3500 InventorySee Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles