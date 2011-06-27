Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$796
|$1,464
|$1,801
|Clean
|$710
|$1,306
|$1,612
|Average
|$538
|$990
|$1,234
|Rough
|$366
|$675
|$856
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,215
|$1,552
|Clean
|$495
|$1,084
|$1,389
|Average
|$376
|$822
|$1,063
|Rough
|$256
|$560
|$737
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$630
|$1,378
|$1,758
|Clean
|$562
|$1,229
|$1,574
|Average
|$426
|$932
|$1,204
|Rough
|$290
|$635
|$835
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$682
|$1,288
|$1,596
|Clean
|$608
|$1,149
|$1,429
|Average
|$461
|$872
|$1,093
|Rough
|$314
|$594
|$758
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,642
|$2,097
|Clean
|$671
|$1,465
|$1,877
|Average
|$508
|$1,111
|$1,437
|Rough
|$346
|$757
|$996
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,374
|$1,754
|Clean
|$560
|$1,225
|$1,570
|Average
|$424
|$929
|$1,202
|Rough
|$289
|$633
|$833