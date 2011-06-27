  1. Home
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$796$1,464$1,801
Clean$710$1,306$1,612
Average$538$990$1,234
Rough$366$675$856
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$555$1,215$1,552
Clean$495$1,084$1,389
Average$376$822$1,063
Rough$256$560$737
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$630$1,378$1,758
Clean$562$1,229$1,574
Average$426$932$1,204
Rough$290$635$835
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$682$1,288$1,596
Clean$608$1,149$1,429
Average$461$872$1,093
Rough$314$594$758
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$752$1,642$2,097
Clean$671$1,465$1,877
Average$508$1,111$1,437
Rough$346$757$996
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$628$1,374$1,754
Clean$560$1,225$1,570
Average$424$929$1,202
Rough$289$633$833
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $562 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,229 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
