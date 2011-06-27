  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle48.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room67.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight5390 lbs.
Gross weight8650 lbs.
Angle of approach23.7 degrees
Maximum payload3180 lbs.
Angle of departure27.3 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height78.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
