Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle48.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room67.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight5358 lbs.
Gross weight8650 lbs.
Angle of approach23.7 degrees
Maximum payload3210 lbs.
Angle of departure27.3 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height78.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat (Fleet)
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Green (Fleet)
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Brown (Fleet)
  • Bright Red (Fleet)
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Cream (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Omaha Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
