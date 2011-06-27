  1. Home
Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,770
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,770
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,770
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,770
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Front head room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight6048 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Angle of approach24.7 degrees
Maximum payload2170 lbs.
Angle of departure28.4 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height78.9 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Omaha Orange (Fleet)
  • Light Green (Fleet)
  • Light Cream (Fleet)
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Dark Brown (Fleet)
  • Bright Red (Fleet)
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,770
LT245/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,770
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,770
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
