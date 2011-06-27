  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,630
See Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,630
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,630
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,630
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,630
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,630
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,630
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,630
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,630
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,630
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,630
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight5885 lbs.
Gross weight8650 lbs.
Angle of approach24.7 degrees
Maximum payload2720 lbs.
Angle of departure27.8 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height78.4 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,630
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,630
LT265/70R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,630
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles