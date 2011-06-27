  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,320
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,320
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,320
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,320
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,320
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,320
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight6305 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Angle of approach24.7 degrees
Maximum payload2550 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length249.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height78.9 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,320
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,320
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
