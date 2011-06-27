  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5812 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload2400 lbs.
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13350 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
