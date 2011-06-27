  1. Home
Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,735
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle48.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track69.7 in.
Curb weight6083 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Angle of approach24.3 degrees
Maximum payload2720 lbs.
Angle of departure27.9 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13050 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height78.5 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT265/70R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
