Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle48.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.1 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track69.7 in.
Curb weight5760 lbs.
Gross weight8650 lbs.
Angle of approach24.3 degrees
Maximum payload2890 lbs.
Angle of departure26.8 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height78.0 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
LT245/70R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles