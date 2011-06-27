  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5769 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.48 cd.
Angle of approach29.5 degrees
Maximum payload3060 lbs.
Angle of departure30.6 degrees
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity13400 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base138.7 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track68 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl Coat
  • Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Agate
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
