Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle51.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5464 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.44 cd.
Angle of approach21.1 degrees
Maximum payload3370 lbs.
Angle of departure24.3 degrees
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity13800 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height72.9 in.
Wheel base154.7 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track68 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl Coat
  • Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Agate
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
