Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle51.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.
Measurements
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8050 lbs.
Curb weight5893 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.1 in.
Maximum payload2907.0 lbs.
Wheel base154.7 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White CC / Light Driftwood SG
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Forest Green PC / Light Driftwood SG
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Flame Red / Light Driftwood SG
  • Sierra Bronze Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue PC / Light Driftwood SG
  • Intense Blue PC / Light Driftwood SG
  • Black CC / Light Driftwood SG
  • Dark Garnet Red PC / Light Driftwood SG
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Sierra Bronze PC / Light Driftwood SG
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
