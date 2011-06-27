Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Ruthless
'98 V-10 absolutley a great truck. Never found anything it can't do that a truck should do. Named it Ruth for ruthless. Still purrs at 105,000 miles and has never left me stranded. Crossed I 40 pulling 11000 wide load boat never had to go below 50 on the hills. Awesome it's a keeper.
Best Truck!
We owned a 1998 Dodge 2500 12 valve diesel and it has proved to be the best truck we've ever had (and we've had many. The truck now has 184k and runs better then ever, we've barely done any work just your general maintenance and its gotten us everwhere we needed to be. We always go camping, hunting, wheeling, this baby hauls my other truck like nothing! The fuel mileage barely dips even when I'm towing 15,000lbs. One time at work a Cement truck came in and turned off its engine in the parking lot, he couldnt get it started so I had to pull start him. Don't get me wrong, it took all that baby had but it says alot that it was able to pull start a full cement truck!
200,000 miles and still going strong love my V10
Have owned this truck for 8 years now and never had any trouble with it. Sure things wear out, that I've had to replace, but only due to age. My only complaint is the gas mileage. The truck is sport edition, extended cab, short bed.
Darn good truck!
Bought this truck used from a trusted dealer. Only wish I had bought a 4WD version. The Cummins engine has performed extraordinarly well. Only problems I've encountered was with the A/C system and starting to have fuel pump issues, but with 200k miles, it was to be expected. This will be the drawback because the total fuel pump replacement is VERY pricey, between $2000/$3000. If your looking for torque, this is the truck. I pull a 14,000lb 5th wheel camper with ease. The engine/drivetrain still does not leak a drop of anything on my driveway!
1998 dodge 12v 5 speed
i own a truck just like this one the only problem I have had was at 212000 miles my lift pump went out and the fuel relay went out and my sending gauge wasn't working had it replaced had to replace starter and idler pully too but that is the only trouble I have had with this truck these are items that will fail after that many miles. my truck is a 1998 quad cab long bed with a 5.9L 12value cummins diesel
