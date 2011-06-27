Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Curb weight4765 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.1 in.
Maximum payload4043.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Flame Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Black
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Metallic Red
