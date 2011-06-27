  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
See Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory
See Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory
See Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4000 rpm235 hp @ 4000 rpm235 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.51.8 ft.45.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.no
Rear hip Room66.8 in.66.8 in.no
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.no
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.67.7 in.no
Measurements
Length224.0 in.244.0 in.224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.8500 lbs.9000 lbs.
Curb weight5239 lbs.5103 lbs.4765 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.8800 lbs.8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.7.8 in.
Height77.2 in.72.8 in.72.1 in.
Maximum payload3561.0 lbs.3697.0 lbs.4043.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.7 in.154.7 in.134.7 in.
Width79.4 in.79.4 in.79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Black
  • Metallic Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Metallic Red
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Black
  • Flame Red
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Metallic Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Moss Green Metallic
See Ram Pickup 2500 InventorySee Ram Pickup 2500 InventorySee Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles