Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle51.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.
Measurements
Length244.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Curb weight5267 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.1 in.
Maximum payload3533.0 lbs.
Wheel base154.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
