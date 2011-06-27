  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Curb weight4760 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.1 in.
Maximum payload4040.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
