Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131212
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/525.0 mi.385.0/525.0 mi.385.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG131212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm230 hp @ 4000 rpm220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.51.8 ft.45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno39.4 in.no
Rear hip Roomno66.8 in.no
Rear leg roomno31.6 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno67.7 in.no
Measurements
Length224.1 in.244.0 in.224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.8800 lbs.8700 lbs.
Curb weight4612 lbs.5005 lbs.5132 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.8800 lbs.8800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.8.6 in.7.8 in.
Height72.1 in.72.8 in.75.1 in.
Maximum payload2888.0 lbs.3795.0 lbs.3668.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.154.7 in.134.7 in.
Width79.4 in.79.4 in.79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
