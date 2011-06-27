  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.
Measurements
Length224.0 in.
Curb weight4881 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload3919.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
