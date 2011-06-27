Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Curb weight4905 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height75.1 in.
Maximum payload2595.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
