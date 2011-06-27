  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
See Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory
See Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory
See Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121212
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg11/14 mpg11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/490.0 mi.385.0/490.0 mi.385.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm220 hp @ 4400 rpm220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.45.3 ft.45.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room65.8 in.65.8 in.65.8 in.
Front shoulder room66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Measurements
Length224.3 in.224.3 in.224.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.7400 lbs.7400 lbs.
Curb weight4949 lbs.4949 lbs.4949 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Maximum payload2551.0 lbs.2551.0 lbs.2551.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.134.7 in.134.7 in.
Width78.4 in.78.4 in.78.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
See Ram Pickup 2500 InventorySee Ram Pickup 2500 InventorySee Ram Pickup 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles