  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,510
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,510
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,510
ST Quick Order Package 24Ayes
ST Quick Order Package 26Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,510
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Smoker's Groupyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
UConnect Hands-Free Communicationyes
Carpet Floor Coveringyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,510
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,510
32 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Tow Hooksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight5110 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Maximum payload1690 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height75.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Exterior Colors
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,510
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,510
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles