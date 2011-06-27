  1. Home
Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,085
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,085
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,085
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Lone Star Regional Packageyes
SLT Quick Order Package 24Gyes
TRX Quick Order Package 26Tyes
Big Horn Regional Packageyes
TRX Quick Order Package 24Tyes
Sport Quick Order Package 26Lyes
Cool Chrome Packageyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,085
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Media Center 730Nyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Luxury Groupyes
Media Center 430yes
Sport Premium Groupyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Smoker's Groupyes
UConnect Hands-Free Communicationyes
Technology Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,085
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Protection Groupyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
P265/70R17 OWL All-Season Tiresyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
32 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
20" x 9.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Power Sunroofyes
Fold-Away Power Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5210 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach20.5 degrees
Maximum payload1490 lbs.
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.7 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Exterior Colors
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, leather
  • Dark Slate, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,085
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,085
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,085
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
