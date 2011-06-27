Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/520 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque407 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Laramie Quick Order Package 26Hyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Media Center 730Nyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
17" x 8.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Monotone Paintyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Tow Hooksyes
32 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Power Sunroofyes
Fold-Away Power Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight5040 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Maximum payload1660 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height75.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat/Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat/Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Pearlcoat/Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat/Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Light Graystone Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, leather
  • Dark Slate, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P275/60R20 114S tiresyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
