  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,155
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448/608 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,155
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,155
SLT Quick Order Package 24Gyes
TRX Quick Order Package 26Tyes
TRX Quick Order Package 24Tyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,155
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Premium I Speakersyes
Media Center 430yes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
UConnect Hands-Free Communicationyes
Luxury Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,155
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,155
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Tow Hooksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4840 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Maximum payload1760 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10450 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Exterior Colors
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,155
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,155
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles