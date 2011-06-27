  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,750
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,750
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,750
ST Quick Order Package 24Ayes
ST Quick Order Package 25Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,750
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Smoker's Groupyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,750
32 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
Class 4 Reciever Hitchyes
Protection Groupyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
17" x 8.0" Chrome Steel Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5298 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload1410 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length227.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Exterior Colors
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,750
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,750
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
