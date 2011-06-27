  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,575
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/520 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,575
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,575
ST Quick Order Package 24Ayes
ST Quick Order Package 25Ayes
ST Quick Order Package 22Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,575
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Smoker's Groupyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,575
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,575
32 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Class 4 Reciever Hitchyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Tow Hooksyes
17" x 8.0" Chrome Steel Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4863 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1790 lbs.
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,575
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,575
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles