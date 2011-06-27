  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,275
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,275
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,275
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/576 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,275
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,275
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,275
ST Quick Order Package 24Ayes
ST Quick Order Package 25Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,275
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,275
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,275
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,275
Smoker's Groupyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,275
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,275
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.6 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,275
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Class 4 Reciever Hitchyes
Protection Groupyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
17" x 8.0" Chrome Steel Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,275
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5047 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload1470 lbs.
Angle of departure24.3 degrees
Length226.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,275
Exterior Colors
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,275
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,275
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,275
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles