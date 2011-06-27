Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,230
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight5232 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1470 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
