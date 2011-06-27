Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|455/630 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5650 rpm
|Turning circle
|52.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|ABS, rear wheel only
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|66 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|67.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|65.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.5 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|Front track
|68.0 in.
|Curb weight
|5249 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6700 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|15.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1450 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.0 degrees
|Length
|249.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.4 in.
|Height
|74.0 in.
|Wheel base
|160.5 in.
|Width
|79.6 in.
|Rear track
|67.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|P265/70R17 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,445
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
