Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/630 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight5260 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload1440 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length249.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
