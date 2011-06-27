Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4854 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
