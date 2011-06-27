Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,435
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,435
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,435
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,435
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,435
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,435
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,435
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,435
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,435
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,435
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,435
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4818 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Maximum payload1530 lbs.
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,435
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,435
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,435
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,435
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
