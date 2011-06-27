  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,965
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442/578 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle49.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room44.2 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight6544 lbs.
Gross weight8510 lbs.
Angle of approach27.1 degrees
Maximum payload1970 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length247.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height79.1 in.
Wheel base160.3 in.
Width80 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
