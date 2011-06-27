  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,810
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,810
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,810
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,810
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Front track68 in.
Curb weight5240 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Angle of approach18.7 degrees
Maximum payload1330 lbs.
Angle of departure25.8 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height75.9 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,810
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,810
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
